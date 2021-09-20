Ahmedabad Administration (AMC) Bars Unvaccinated People From Using Public Facilities

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has announced that from Monday onwards, those people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be banned from accessing pubic facilities, like civic transport service and from entering public buildings. Jignesh Patel, Director Parks and Garden, AMC said that everyone above 18 years must carry the COVID-19 vaccination certificate or an e-copy on their mobile. He further said that these certificates will be checked at the entry of facilities.

Patel said, "Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic centre are closed to non-vaccinated people from today." He continued that the state government has taken the decision to speed up the vaccination drive and to overcome possible hesitancy among people. He said, “Vaccine is the only weapon against the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are not vaccinated will be barred from entry into the parks and gardens. Those who have taken the first dose and are due for their second will also be not be allowed to enter into vehicles of the civic transport service and buildings."

The official said that many people have appreciated the administration's decision. Many people said that this a good initiative and that such a strict decision by the government will ensure that people will have to go and get vaccinated. People feel that the faster everyone gets vaccinated; the earlier normalcy can be restored. A visitor at a local park said while talking to ANI, "This is a very good decision, as many people are still not following the COVID-19 guidelines. They are roaming without masks. If government and corporation are strict people will definitely follow the rules and vaccine is the most important to make our country COVID free."

COVID situation in Gujarat

According to the daily bulletin by the Ministry of Health, Gujarat, there are 136 active cases in the state and total of 1590 people under quarantine. The city of Ahmedabad has a total of 24 active cases followed by another 32 in the city of Surat. The state has seen a total of 10079 deaths.

