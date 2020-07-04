Ahmedabad: Civic Body Provides Doorstep Non-COVID Services Through Mobile Medical Vans

To ensure adequate attention is paid on non-COVID patients, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started a mobile van service providing non-COVID essential healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people in the city.

Many of the large hospitals in Gujarat's largest city have been dedicated for COVID-19 treatment, hence various measures have been taken to ensure that non-COVID essential services related to diabetes, blood pressure, heart ailment etc., are also provisioned to people who cannot visit the hospitals as many of them were not operating the OPDs.

One of the interventions adopted by the civic body is large scale deployment of the Mobile Medical Vans named ‘Dhanvantri Rath’. These vans have an Ayush Doctor, paramedic and nursing staff along with local Medical Officer from Urban Health Centre of AMC. These vans have been visiting various areas and providing OPD services for non-COVID essential services and field medical consultations to people all over Ahmedabad City at their doorsteps.

Officials say the mobile medical vans carry all essential medicines including ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines, vitamin supplements, basic testing equipments along with pulse Oxymeter. In addition to healthcare services reaching the people who cannot access hospital OPD services for various reasons, Dhanvantri Rath has helped identify those who need further clinical treatment or an IPD admission and ensured that they reach the hospital in a timely manner.

120 Dhanvantri Raths, over 4.27 lakh OPDs consultations

According to the government, the AMC has deployed 120 Dhanvantri Raths across the city and those have successfully conducted over 4.27 lakh OPDs consultations, so far. The intervention has helped to successfully treat over 20,143 patients with fever, over 74,048 with cough, cold and coryza, over 462 patients with severe respiratory tract infections were referred to Urban Health Centre and hospitals for clinical treatment, referred other 826 patients with hypertension, diabetes and other co-morbidities for clinical treatment at the nearby urban health centres, community health centres, and hospitals. Deployment of the Dhanvantri Raths has had a substantial impact on COVID-19 management also, as several hidden cases could be identified in time.

From 15 June, the scope of health services of mobile medical vans has been extended to include malaria and dengue tests, in view of the fast-approaching monsoon season and the likelihood of an increase in the vector-borne diseases, the government said.

Coronavirus outbreak

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 204 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed its overall tally to 21,543 on Friday, the health department said. Of the total number of fresh cases, 195 were from Ahmedabad city, while nine others from parts of the district, it said in a statement.

The virus claimed the lives of 10 patients in the district in the last 24 hours, due to which its death toll rose to 1,466, it added. According to the department, 131 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals recovered from the infection and were given discharge during this period.

