Ahmedabad: Female Constable Rescues Passenger Stuck In Platform Gap While Boarding Train

Constable Mandakini Parmar helped a passenger out of the gap between the railway platform and a train at the Ahmedabad railway station, as per a CCTV video.

In the video, the passenger can be seen following a fellow female passenger, who successfully boarded the train, which was already in motion. However, another female passenger held on to train handle as she moved along with the train but was unable to get on to the footboard. After continuing to move with the train for a few seconds, the passenger’s legs were stuck in the gap between the platform and the train after a last attempt to get hold of the stairs provided to board the train.

Lady constable Mandakini Parmar, who was coincidentally just in front of the passenger, immediately went to the rescue of the female passenger, who slipped into the gap and rescued her. Following the incident, other constables and people also helped to rescue and take the female passenger away from the moving train.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Constable Mandakini Parmar saved the life of a passenger who slipped and got stuck in the gap between a moving train and platform while boarding, at Ahmedabad railway station.



(Video Source: Railways) pic.twitter.com/6CJ9P85oA1 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Chhattisgarh: Constable saves man from falling into gap between train & station

In a relatively more heroic act, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Rupak Kumar deputed at the Bhatapara railway station, saved the life of a passenger, who almost got caught into the gap between the train and the platform, while trying to board a moving train. The train had gained enough speed, when the boy attempted to board the train and in the attempt got stuck at the gate.

The man who was trying to board the moving train, leapt towards the door but lost his footing and gripped the handle on the door. As a result of this, he was stuck at the door, being dragged by the moving train, just about to fall into the gap between the train and the platform. RPF constable Rupak Kumar saw him being dragged, and just in time, ran after him to pull him safely onto the platform, away from the moving train.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Rupak Kumar saved the life of a passenger by saving him from falling into the gap between the platform and the train at Bhatapara Railway Station yesterday, June 18 pic.twitter.com/Nb4YtLks7T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2022

In another heroic incident on June 19, in Lalitpur, Uttar Pardesh, a railway constable saved the life of a 59-year old lady, pulling her off from the tracks, as she was on the track but unaware of the fast approaching train. The train passed by, a split second after the constable pulled the lady from the track.

Image: Railways