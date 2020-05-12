Ahmedabad Journalist Charged With 'sedition' By Gujarat Police

An Ahmedabad based journalist and editor named Dhaval Patel of a portal - 'Face of Nation' was arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Monday and charged with 'sedition' after he printed a story titled 'Mansukh Mandaviya called by high command, chances of leadership change in Gujarat'.

The story which was published on May 7 on the portal stated that there would be a change in the leadership of Gujarat since the central government was not happy with the performance of Vijay Rupani who is the current chief minister. It also said that the next chief minister would be Mansukh Mandaviya who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP from the state.

Patel was detained from his residence in Ahmedabad by crime branch and booked under IPC sections 124A (sedition) and Disaster Management Act section 54 (Punishment for false warning).

The Gujarat police, however, remained tight-lipped about the incident and also refused to share the FIR with any of the journalists. BV Gohil, ACP Crime Branch stated, "Because this is a sensitive issue, we can not release the FIR. All the information is in a press note given to media. We need not say more on this." Gohil also added that Patel has been only detained at this point. "He has been kept in SVP hospital for Corona testing as per government guidelines. We will formally arrest him after his tests come out," Gohil told Republic TV.

While not many journalists chose to speak up on this issue, several veteran politicians were outraged. Shankersinh Vaghela, the former CM of Gujarat and the current NCP national leader said, "this government is being intolerant. Would the chief minister change by writing about it? If so, Subramaniam Swamy also said that the COVID-19 situation can be contained if Anandiben Patel is brought back as CM. Shouldn't the BJP government also arrest Swamy? They are trying to scare a small-time honest journalist. They shouldn't. It demotivates the entire fourth pillar of democracy. Other journalists will also fear from writing the truth," Vaghela appealed to Gujarat Government.

Several other leaders also criticised this move of Gujarat Government and claimed that this was an archaic law being used to bully the journalists. "We condemn this move by Gujarat Government, the sedition law is archaic and there was nothing seditious about the story that was written by Patel. We want that the police should immediately let Patel go," said a Congress spokesperson.

Officials of the Chief Minister's office and Bhartiya Janta Party refused to make a statement on the issue and claimed they will address the media by Tuesday evening.

