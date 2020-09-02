Ahmedabad: Pastor Booked For Sexual Abuse Of Minor, Forcing Religious Conversion

A shocking incident came to light from the city of Ahmedabad, where a pastor of Khlesia Church in the Rabari Colony area, sexually abused a minor girl, made her nude videos, and threatened her to convert her religion to Christianity.

The pastor named Gulabchand in the said church allegedly brainwashed a minor girl, Sunita (name changed), aged 16 of the area, asked her to come to church alone, and also convinced her to strip off her clothes while speaking to her on video calls via Whatsapp. Meanwhile, he also made videos for himself. He used to threaten her to never tell anyone in her family and to also convert her religion to Christianity and bring her parents to the Church as well for their conversion.

This series of events were going on since December 25 last year when the pastor had come into contact with the minor girl via another neighbor in the area who was an elder woman who brought Sunita to the church and introduced her to the pastor. Till, recently, when the pastor sent a video of the minor girl to her distant uncle; after which Sunita told everything to her parents and they have now registered a complaint in Amraiwadi Police Station of Ahmedabad.

Accused booked

The police officials have registered a First Information Report (FIR), against the pastor and booked him under the POSCO Act for sexually abusing a minor.

“The matter came to light when the parents of the minor approached the police station and registered a complaint. The pastor will be interrogated about all of these allegations. We can't reveal too much about this case since it is a religious matter,” a police official shared.

Another officer also shared that during the course of the interrogation, the pastor confessed to having done this and the police also found out that there were several pictures of the pastor kissing the minor girl and had sent several messages to her which read, ‘I love you’. The police have reason to believe that the entire incident was that of manipulating the minor and isolating her into being brainwashed and change her religion by sexually abusing her as well.

