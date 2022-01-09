Ahmedabad: Pet Dog Gets Rs 7 Lakh Birthday Bash; Owners Arrested For Flouting COVID Norms

Three persons, including two brothers, were arrested by the Ahmedabad police on Saturday after a large number of people turned up for the birthday party of their pet dog in violation of the COVID-19 protocol in Gujarat.

Chirag Patel (24) and his brother Urvish Patel (19), both residents of Krishnagar in Ahmedabad city, had thrown a lavish party on Friday night to celebrate the second birthday of their beloved pet, Abby, an Indian Spitz, along with their friend, Divyesh Mehariya.

Rs 7 lakh birthday party for pet dog

Abby's family reportedly spent around 7 lakh on celebrating the occasion amid COVID-19 concerns. A huge plot was booked at Madhuban Green or the birthday party and the venue was decorated with flowers, balloons, posters, and cutouts of the pet.

A popular folk singer performed at the event, there was a live orchestra and Garba was performed by the family members and guests. A cake was also cut and people flung currency notes in the air during the celebration, an official said.

Besides the family members of the trio, their friends also joined the celebration in large numbers. COVID-19 guidelines related to social distancing and wearing face masks were violated at this function, the official said.

Gujarat | 3 accused arrested for allegedly flouting COVID19 norms after a video went viral of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday, spending approx Rs 7 lakh, at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police



(Pic 1,2,3: Screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/xclnkeb5PJ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

An FIR was registered at Nikol police station under IPC Section 269 (negligent act l likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 114 (abettor present when the offense is committed). A case was also registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, following which Chirag Patel, Urvish Patel, and Divyesh Mehariya were arrested. They were later released on bail.

On Friday. Gujarat logged in 5,396 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,281 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city alone. The city has 8,700 active cases, as per the health department. To contain the transmission, the state government on Friday imposed additional curbs and extended the night curfew timings in cities. As per the new guidelines, no more than 400 persons are allowed in an open space for political, social, or religious functions.

(With inputs from agency)