COVID-19 Survivor Develops AI Screening Tool To Detect People With High Temperature

A COVID-19 survivor has developed an artificial intelligence-based screening system that detects people with high temperature or people who are not wearing face masks. As per reports, the AI system has already been installed at Secunderabad and Hyderabad Railway stations and is already helping with the screening of a large number of passengers in a short span of time.

Read: Jaipur-based Firm Deploys Robots To Reduce Human Contact, Transmission Of COVID-19

AI helping authorities

The COVID-19 survivor, Punna Reddy, has said that "I came to India as part of my business visit and tested positive for coronavirus, after which I spent 17 days at a hospital. We have invented a system that can scan up to 30 people in a second,".

As per reports, CPRO South Central Railway Ch Rakesh has said that screening of all passengers using thermometers would have taken a lot of time and this method allows them to quickly deal with a large number of passengers. He added that the system is currently being considered for all major stations in the region and will be considered for other stations in the future as well.

Read: Hollywood Planning To Deploy High Tech Robots On Sets To Kill Virus As Filming Resumes?

Robots help fight COVID-19

In a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus, a Jaipur-based private firm has deployed humanoid and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques. According to reports, the reason for deploying these robots was to reduce human to human interaction in the firm’s everyday operations.

As per reports, Mayank Mathur, the Technical Head of RC Enterprises, said that his firm has deployed several touchless measures. For example, when employees reach the firm's entrance gate, a robot will measure their temperature. Mayank added that COVID-19 and the impact that it has had on society will linger for a long time, which means society will have to find new ways to adapt to the situation and carry on.

The robots that wait at the entrances to take employees temperatures, will also prevent anyone from entering the office without a facemask. The robots are also programmed to clean the floors and glasses.

Read: Chennai: Coronavirus Shaped Disinfectant Robots Deployed In Containment Zone

Read: Jaipur-based Company Develops Robots To Help Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(Image/Input credits ANI)