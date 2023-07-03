AIIMS Delhi Denies Reports Of Radioactive Leakage, Reveals What Actually Happened

A ruckus erupted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday, July 3 at around 11 am after reports of alleged radioactive leakage surfaced on the premises. However, AIIMS denied any such incident had taken place in the flagship national capital facility.

The rumours of the alleged radioactive leakage sparked panic in the vicinity and delayed OPD operations. The AIIMS administration quickly sprung into action and initiated an inquiry into the matter. The AIIMS in Delhi is regarded as one of the Nation's premier medical facility.

There was no nuclear leak. There was however, a...

Later, it was found that there was an electricity shutdown from NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) in the OPD. As a result, several surgeries that were scheduled for the day were postponed. The matter was quickly resolved and all patients were attended to by AIIMS staff. However, the misinformation caused long queues at various stations leaving AIIMS authorities in a huff.

AIIMS issued a formal statement denying all such reports in the matter. “There has been a query from the media about radioactive leakage at the AIIMS, New Delhi. Our radioactive safety officer Dr Anil Kumar Pandey has confirmed that no such incident happened in AIIMS,” the statement read.

“Also, there has been an electricity supply shutdown from NDMC in OPD. However, all the patients have been attended. This electricity shutdown has not affected our patient services in the hospital,” the statement said adding that all preventive checks have been made in this regard to ensure smooth functioning in the vicinity.

AIIMS is home to a department of Nuclear medicine. The concept encompasses radiopharmaceuticals being administered to patients for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and also the use of nuclear imaging for a range of purposes.