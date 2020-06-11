AIIMS Delhi To Convert 'Burns And Plastic' Block Into Special COVID-19 Facility

With the government expecting almost 5.5 lakh cases till the end of July, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is set to convert the newly constructed - Burns and Plastic Block - into dedicated COVID-19 treatment care. The dedicated facility is expected to commence functioning by the end of this week. So far, 3,2,810 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the national capital, out of which, 1,2,245 have recovered whereas 984 deaths have been reported.

READ | Delhi: LG Directs AAP Govt To Conduct Thorough Contact Tracing & Testing Amid COVID Crisis

The decision to convert the newly constructed block comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that Delhi will need around 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by the end of July due to non-residents of Delhi seeking treatment in the national capital. At present, the AIIMS administration is providing COVID-19 healthcare facilities at the apex trauma centre which has a capacity of 250 beds. It is expected that the Burns and Plastic block will add almost 100 beds to the existing total count.

"We are increasing healthcare facilities for Coronavirus patients. Hence, we are working to start burns and plastic block into dedicated COVID treatment. This will create overall 350 beds for infected patients," Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS told ANI.

READ | PIL In HC For Imposing Lockdown In Delhi Due To Steep Rise In COVID-19 Cases

'Resources need to be deployed'

Earlier, Delhi LG Anil Baijal had informed that he had given the permission to convert stadiums and marriage and banquet halls into COVID facilities to support the expected dearth of beds in COVID hospitals. He said that he was told that in Delhi, additional 13,770 beds are required and if this situation continues then by July we will need 80,000 beds. "Resources needs to be deployed. I have directed that stadiums can be used with marriage and banquet halls. Important thing to remember is that COVID patients need oxygenated beds and not ventilators. We have some few options like hotels and hospitals linkages. Places have been identified as such. We are working with Central govt closely," Baijal had remarked.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | COVID-19: NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Govt, Health Ministry Over Mismanagement Allegations

READ | AAP Wants Centre To Declare Covid 'community Transfer' In Delhi After '5.5 Lakh' Forecast