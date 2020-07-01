AIIMS Doctor Develops App To Bridge Gap Between COVID-19 Patient & Plasma Donor

A doctor at AIIMS, Dr. Abhinav Verma has developed an App- COPAL-19 to connect COVID-19 patients and plasma donors. Dr.Verma along with his brother, an IIT student has developed the app which will be helpful in connecting coronavirus patients in dire need of plasma with plasma donors.

While speaking on this, Dr. Abhinav Verma said that there are many plasma donors who want to donate plasma and there are many patients who are in dire need of plasma, so this app will be helpful in connecting the donor and receiver.

"When this app comes into action, the life of every patient can be saved so it's all about saving the lives. There are people who want to donate and there are people who are in dire need of plasma. When a person comes to ICU beds, he requires Oxygen and plasma but in maximum cases, plasma is not available even in big institutes. There is a big deficit of plasma right now. There are many patients who have recovered and can donate plasma. There is nothing new about it, plasma therapy is there for long so the person who recovers from corona develops antibodies against coronavirus infection and he can help and augment a patient who is on the bed to fight with the infection. We have developed an app which will bridge the gap between patients and plasma donor," said Dr. Abhinav Verma.

'We want to assure plasma donors'

The app has the feature of automatically updating itself after a plasma donor donates plasma. "It's an automated app so once a person donates plasma, he can again donate after a fortnight and after donating plasma, the donor's name will be struck off from the app and his name will again come back on the app after 14 days," added Dr. Verma.

Enough data of recovered COVID-19 patients is available with Health and Family Welfare Ministry as well as AIIMS which will be really helpful in connecting plasma donors and COVID-19 patients.

"The first phase is very easy. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is working very hard. Moreover, we have data from AIIMS also so we have contact details of all the COVID patients of AIIMS. We will call them, take their permission and if they voluntarily want to donate plasma their number will be registered on the app and they can also follow up with the patients who are COVID positive with the help of the App. We want to assure plasma donors that we will take appropriate steps and follow all social distancing norms in AIIMS," said Dr. Abhinav Verma.

