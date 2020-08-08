Kozhikode Plane Crash: How Locals Brushed Aside COVID Fears & Rushed In To Save Passengers

After the Air India Express plane overshot the tabletop runway at the airport and nosedived into a valley 35 feet below, local residents rushed to the scene, putting aside resident fears of the Coronavirus pandemic, to lend a helping hand. They rushed to rescue passengers out of the Boeing 737 aircraft before first responders could reach the airport.

While speaking to RepublicTV, the bravehearts from the crash site revealed how the incident unfolded. They shared how, within just 10 minutes of the crash, about 20 locals had gathered at the site without fearing for their safety and lives, to rescue the people.

"After the flight crashed, we saw many people banging against the gate, asking for help. They were unable to open the gate," said one of the locals on site, adding that many were engantled in their seatbelts and were crying for help.

Within the first 10-20 minutes of the crash, the locals had rescued about 30 people from the crash site, even before the rescue teams and ambulances could arrive, they revealed. By the time the ambulance arrived, over 50 people had been rescued by the locals, possibly a big reason why casualty numbers could be controlled. Many of the injured were also rushed to the hospitals in the private vehicles of these brave locals.

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

