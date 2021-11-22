Air Quality In Delhi Improves As Winds Sweep City

Strong surface winds brought some relief from high pollution levels in Delhi and improved visibility on Monday morning, officials said.

The air quality index of the city stood at 307, which falls in the very poor category. However, it was down from 349 the previous day.

The air quality index of Gurugram, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Noida stood at 318, 213, 326 and 268 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Monday hold a high-level meeting to review the curbs imposed to contain high pollution levels in the city.

Winds gusting up to 20 kmph swept through the city, dispersing pollutants partially and improving visibility.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 78 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

