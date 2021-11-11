Air Quality In Delhi-NCR Turns 'severe' Amid Unfavourable Climatic Conditions

The air quality in Delhi-NCR dropped back into the severe zone on Thursday, partially blotting out the sun on Chhath Puja, as unfavourable climatic circumstances aided the accumulation of pollutants, authorities said. According to the green think organisation Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the ongoing smog episode is a public health emergency.

"This necessitates immediate emergency action on important combustion sources (vehicles, industry, trash burning) and dust sources (construction and roads) to prevent increased pollution trapping in the absence of wind", Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, CSE, told news agency PTI.

At 10 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 407. Thirty-three of the national capital's 39 air quality monitoring stations recorded severe levels of air pollution. On Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI was 372. At 10 a.m., Ghaziabad (454), Greater Noida (404), and Noida (426) all had severe air quality. An AQI of zero to fifty is deemed "Excellent", 51 to one hundred "Good", 101 to 200 "Moderate", 201 to 300 "Poor", 301 to 400 "Very Poor", and 401 to 500 "Severe".

Delhi's Air Quality

Shallow fog and cold morning temperatures confined pollutants close to the ground, and calm breezes resulted in stagnant conditions, reported PTI citing an official with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Thursday, Delhi recorded the season's lowest temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius. According to the official, visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Safdarjung Airport had dropped to 600-800 metres.

The ongoing severe smog episode in Delhi-NCR is projected to persist for two more days, according to the CSE. From the middle of October to November 8, the average daily contribution of smoke from farm fires was the lowest in four years, according to the report. "In comparison to the previous four years' initial smog episodes, the present pollution has matched the duration of the first smog episodes of the 2018 and 2020 seasons, both of which lasted six days. If conditions do not improve, it may surpass the eight-day haze that occurred in 2019.", according to the CSE.

According to the green think tank, the lengthier duration of this year's haze, despite somewhat windier local conditions, could be attributed to a lack of pollution control measures in the city. From the middle of October to November 8, the contribution of smoke to Delhi's daily PM2.5 was at its lowest level in four years. "So far, it has recorded an average of 12 percent (farm fire share) per day in contrast to 17 percent per day in 2020, 14 percent per day in 2019, and 16 percent per day in 2018 (as reported by SAFAR)", the CSE said.

On Sunday, the ratio of farm fires in Delhi's pollution reached 48%, the highest level since November 5, 2018, when it was 58%. On November 5 of last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution reached 42%. On November 1, 2019, agricultural residue burning accounted for 44% of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI