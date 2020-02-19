Air Quality Remains ''poor'' In Delhi-NCR, Says SAFAR

The Air Quality in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday remained in the ''poor'' category. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said that the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 273.

The PM 10 was recorded at 228, which fell in the moderate category. However, PM 2.5 remained ''poor'' at 112. The air quality may further deteriorate as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms with lightning on Wednesday.

"Consecutive western disturbances are likely to affect the northwest Indian region, and an increase in wind speed and ventilation forecasted by Wednesday evening. AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of poor category on February 20. Further air quality improvement to the poor to moderate category is forecasted for February 21," said SAFAR.

READ | Warmer Days Ahead For Delhi Says IMD, Temperature To Hover Around 10 To 27 Degrees

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

The SAFAR suggested that asthmatics keep medicine ready in case symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. The IMD said the minimum temperature at Safdarjung area was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

Marking a significant improvement from last week when the AQI stood at 301 standing in the 'very poor' category, the pollution level had improved to the "poor" category on Sunday.

READ | Delhi's Air Quality Improves Marginally From 'very Poor' To 'poor', AQI At 208

AQI improves to "poor category"

The pollution level in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 208, as per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The pollutant level for PM 2.5 was recorded at 93 and PM 10 was recorded at 178. In addition to that, SAFAR issued a health warning stating that there will be a significant increase in respiratory problems and some may even experience adverse health effects.

"Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion," said SAFAR.

READ | Cold Winds Sweep Delhi, Air Quality Improves

READ | Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be In "very Poor" Category, AQI At 301

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)