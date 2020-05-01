Airport Authority Issues SoPs; Jammu Airport Gears Up For Operations

Jammu Airport is all set to resume operations, in case the Union Government decides to resume flight operations after May 3. Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already issued detailed guidelines for recommencement of flight operations post nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dr. Pravat Ranjan said, “There are various parameters and we have to follow that, social distancing is to be maintained in the terminal building. We have to cut the capacity of the terminal as we won’t be able to hold the full capacity of the terminal. We have taken marking of points.” “Screening will be done with the help of the State Health Department, we are also issuing an advisory to all the stakeholders. We are carrying out the process and will be read by May 3, in case the operations resume. All passengers will be screened at the entry using thermal scanning and all medical facility available”, he added.

Authorities prepare roster

Dr. Ranjan told Republic that after the guidelines by AAI, we have made roster keeping in view all the operations, we won’t let work hamper.

Detailed guidelines issued by Airports Authority of India(AAI) reads, “Once the lockdown period is declared to be over, Airports shall be facilitating limited domestic/international scheduled flights in phases, to start with, maybe at 30% capacity to facilitate required social distancing. The operations to its original level are likely to be scaled up in a gradual manner. “ “Based on the social distancing norms, airports will work out the Terminal Building capacity and forward it to CHQ so that slot allocation for the planned scheduled flights posts COVID 19lock down by airline operators can be done accordingly,“ it added.

It further reads that the Passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing (1- 1.5 m) among passengers using the chairs.

“Social distancing ('t -1 .5 meter) markings/stickers shall be provided at appropriate places for passengers as well as airport staff. Health information in the form of posters, videos, leaflets, and public announcements at the airport and in flight and proper signage shall be made available at appropriate places in the terminal building for the guidance of passengers. Also, Central and State Call center numbers along with do's and don'ts as issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare shall be displayed at all prominent locations,” it added.

