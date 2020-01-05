JNU Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Calls For High Level Judicial Probe

After the attack on JNU campus by masked miscreants, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the attack and called for a high-level investigation in the matter. "The way in which the criminals attacked the students and teachers in the JNU violently, is highly reprehensible. There should be a high-level judicial inquiry in this matter immediately", tweeted the former chief minister.

JNU में जिस तरह नक़ाबपोश अपराधियों ने छात्रों और अध्यापकों पर हिंसक हमला किया है वो बेहद निंदनीय है. इस विषय में तत्काल उच्च स्तरीय न्यायिक जाँच होनी चाहिए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 5, 2020

About the JNU attack

On Sunday evening, a group of masked miscreants gathered inside the JNU campus. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members. JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been severely injured. Visuals of her have surfaced in which she is seen bleeding profusely and saying, "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

JNUSU alleges ABVP behind attack

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

ABVP blames leftist students organization

Whereas, ABVP has stated that around 25 of their leaders have also been attacked with their presidential candidate Manish Jangid been beaten up, adding that 11 of their leaders are missing and alleged that the attack was orchestrated by students affiliated to the left-wing students' organization SFI, AISA and DSF.

