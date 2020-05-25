Alappuzha Residents Come Together On Eid To Collect Money For Surgery Of 36-year-old Man

On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people of all faiths from Vattayal in Alappuzha district came together for a noble cause. Mohammed Rafi, a 36-year-old, needed more than Rs 35 lakhs for his kidney transplant operation as both his kidneys failed. Hence the people decided to collect money for his surgery instead of celebrating Eid. This act of kindness was fully supported by Valiyakulam Juma Masjid.

'There is no religion here, only human relationship'

A retired postmaster from the Christian community who is helping in the noble cause said "There is no religion here, only human relationship. We are all for communal amity. It is our maiden duty to help a young man who is in distress. I am from a Christian community. There is no religious or political difference for helping our brother".

"On this important day of Eid, a large number of people are coming out avoiding the celebration to help Mohammed Rafi, who is from a poor family. He is also a good singer. More than Rs 35 lakhs is needed for his kidney transplant operation and the group cutting across religious and party lines are approaching everybody in the locality for the noble cause," Joseph Stanely, a retired postmaster told ANI.

Another member of the group, Saleem Mohammed, who joined on Eid said that the Mahal committee is also fully supporting their initiative to collect money for Rafi. "On Eid day, everyone is with their family celebrating but there are people like Rafi who need the support of the society to lead a normal life. So, we are all here to collect money for his operation. There is no religious or political difference," he said.

Due to COVID-19, the Eid celebration is already a subdued one. Many people have donated money to the fund by canceling their plans to celebrate Eid, another native, Haris said.

Praising the act of kindness, Illikkal Kunjomon, chairman Alappuzha Municipality, said "It is good to see people joining together, forgetting all religious and political differences on Eid. Here, we have launched a scheme called Karunya Nagaram to help people in poor families like Rafi".

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

According to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Kerala so far has 847 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, with 521 patients recovered/discharged and 4 deaths.

