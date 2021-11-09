All-India Police Archery Competition Begins In Greater Noida

The 10th all-India police archery championship was inaugurated at an ITBP camp in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

The five-day event will witness participation from 20 central and state police forces' teams.

"More than 350 men and women archers from these police teams will be competing in various categories," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said.

The event was inaugurated by special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry V S K Kaumudi in the presence of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora.

ITBP Inspector General (training) I S Duhan said the force is organising the national police archery meet for the second time after 2014.

The event will close on November 13.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)