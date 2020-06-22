Ambubachi A Low Key Affair This Year In Guwahati Due To COVID Community Transmission Scare

Every year the Ambubachi Mela, also called the Maha Ambubachi has been attracting lakhs of devotees to the Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. But things are not like before now, because of the global pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The annual grand fair of Ambubachi has also been called off this year. The fair which takes place every year for three days in the month of June, will not be observed. The rituals will be performed by the temple authorities in the presence of three to four priests.

The decision to call off the Ambubachi Mela this year was taken earlier. The temple management, in fact, issued a circular to all the hotels and homestays in and around Kamakhya not to take any bookings.

'No devotees are allowed'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, a priest in the temple said, "We are performing all the rituals, but no devotees are allowed. If we observe the Mela, there is a fear of community transmission, so we called it off."

It may be mentioned that the road leading to the Kamakhya Temple remains sealed ever since the Lockdown 1.0 came into being. Security guards have been stationed at several places on the road to ensure no movement of any devotee towards the temple.

One of the most revered shaktipeeth in the country, the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati was not reopened on June 8. The decision was taken by the Doloi Samaj (an elected body of priests to run the temple affairs).

The authorities have informed that a decision in regards to the reopening of the temple will be taken on June 30.

Expressing concern over the recent spike in the number of cases in the State, the temple authorities have earlier decided not to reopen it. The Kamakhya Temple attracts a lot of tourists from India and abroad.

"Every day lakhs of devotees come to the temple, it will be difficult to maintain the social distancing measures. If we reopen, devotees from other States too will come to the temple, we cannot restrict anyone. So we have decided to continue the lockdown in the temple premises," said an official in the temple.

