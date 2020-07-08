COVID-19: Another Case Of Apathy Of The Ambulance Staff Witnessed In Karnataka

Continued apathy of health staff and ambulance personnel is being witnessed in Karnataka during coronavirus crisis. Inhuman behaviour of ambulance staff has been reported from Athar Compund of Kalburgi district in Karnataka on Tuesday night.

70-year-old senior citizen, who tested COVID positive, was unable to walk as she had fractured her leg. While staying with 2 other senior citizens at home on the 3rd floor of the building, nobody could even help the patient shift to the vehicle. Ambulance staff, who were supposed to take the stretcher and get the patient down from the3rd floor, refused to do their duty. They asked her to either descend the stairs on her own or seek someone else’s help to get to the ambulance. When she didn't arrive, the ambulance staff waited for a while and then scooted without escorting the senior citizen.

Read: Andhra: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss As YSRCP Leaders Welcome New Ambulances

Read: WATCH: CM Jagan's New 1068-strong Andhra Ambulance Fleet Stretches Beyond Visual Range

Sharing this awful experience, the neighbour of the concerned senior citizen, Divya, spoke to Republic Media News Network and said, "She is over 70 years. When she fractured her leg, she was admitted to the hospital. There, they took her for COVID test. Even before the result was out, she returned home. After the report came, she was declared positive. The ambulance arrived to take her back to the hospital. But they were not ready to help carry her down from the 3rd floor. They said it is not their duty or responsibility to bring her down. They waited for a while and when the senior citizen didn't turn up they left the spot."

Contrary to this statement, District Health Officer, Dr Jabbar, said, “There were only two people in the ambulance. They will require 4 to 5 people to carry her because she was quite healthy. So we will be sending more people in the morning to shift her to the hospital."

Last Friday, a COVID patient collapsed while waiting for an ambulance in Bengaluru. Yet, there seems to be no lessons learnt.

Read: Maharashtra Govt To Requisition Private Ambulances For COVID-19 Patients

Read: Maha: 12 COVID-19 Patients Injured As Ambulance Overturns