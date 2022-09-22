Amid the Karnataka High Court’s deadline to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in 10 days, Republic TV conducted a reality check and found gaping holes in the posh locality of Gyan Ganga Nagar in the city, where the street was found with potholes, 2-3 feet deep and the entire road stretch on the verge of caving in. It’s important to mention here that BBMP has mentioned there are only 221 potholes in the city, on major roads and 2,500 potholes on arterial roads left to be filled.

Gyan Ganga Nagar is one and a half kilometres from Bangalore University and three kilometres from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), where a number of sports coaching personnel reside. The road has a number of potholes on the stretch, which are 2-3 feet deep and is visibly almost on the verge of caving in.

Residents complain, no action taken

The residents have complained about the dilapidated condition of the roads to the concerned authorities but no action thus far has been taken. The real danger of the potholes is at night when they are not visible compared to daytime when the ditches can be avoided.

After initially giving the figure about the number of potholes in Bengaluru to be 221, the HC again probed BBMP, "You should be able to tell tentatively by when you can fill it up. You are giving 221 as the number. We ask you to be honest. How many potholes?" Following the HC's rapping, the advocate informed that 221 potholes were only on major roads. After much probing and prompting asking for the number of potholes on other roads, the court was informed that there were approximately 2,500 potholes on arterial roads.

427.12 kilometres of roads being resurfaced

The court was told that overall, 427.12 kilometres of roads were being renovated and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The HC also pulled up the BBMP for the faulty working of the grievance cells set up. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"

