Amid COVID, Delhi Airport Installs E-boarding Gates To Ensure Smooth Travel

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has installed e-boarding gates at all three terminals for travellers flying out of the city, allowing for contactless, seamless travelling. Following the government's Digital India drive, GMR-led DIAL has launched the facility of e-boarding to allow for faster and more seamless processing of departing passengers across all flights.

"All boarding gates have contact-less e-boarding gates with boarding card scanners, which will allow passengers to flash their physical or e-boarding cards to verify flight details and once done, they can proceed for security checks. E-gates are empowered by touchless technologies. Passengers who have verified their boarding passes by scanning at the e-gates can simply walk past the e-boarding gates for security checks and then board a flight without having to show their documents again," said DIAL.

Delhi Airport installs e-boarding gates for smooth travel

E-boarding gates have been installed at Terminals 3 and 2, while deployment at Terminal 1 is underway. Travellers with large luggage, and passengers with reduced mobility (PRM) can easily pass through these e-gates, while passengers with only hand luggage can walk through the usual lane e-gates, according to DIAL. The touchless approach not only reduces touching of facility surfaces and people interaction in accordance with COVID-19, but it also reduces boarding time.

The facility has decreased processing time by 50%, resulting in shorter queues, and has also increased security by verifying boarding card details with the airline's back office. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, commented on this development, "DIAL is constantly striving to improve the passenger experience. However, the onset of the global pandemic has made it increasingly difficult to meet the expectations of passengers, as health and safety concerns have grown."

DIAL has responded to the issue and set an example with various creative solutions in place, including e-boarding gates, which are one of the airport's distinctive technical solutions. DIAL's in-house team conducted multiple trials at Delhi Airport in accordance with the COVID-19 instructions published by several government agencies. " Our main goal is to ensure the safety of our guests at all costs," said DIAL.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI, PTI, Representative