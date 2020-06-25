Amid Hike In Fuel Prices, Diesel Costs Overtake Petrol For The First Time In Delhi

In the country's capital, Delhi the price of petrol and diesel has increased again, and for the first time, diesel prices have gone higher than the petrol price at 79.76 rupees per liter. At the same time, the price of one-liter diesel in Delhi has increased drastically from past 19 days. Now a liter of diesel is Rs 79.88. It is surprising to know that at present, diesel price is higher than petrol price in Delhi. Experts say that diesel now costs more VAT than petrol, which is why prices have increased sharply. The government's treasury was emptied due to the lockdown.

In such a situation, they had the only means of petrol and diesel from where he could get a good income. GST and direct tax collections have fallen drastically due to Corona lockdown. The central GST collection in April was just Rs 6,000 crore, while the CGST collection was Rs 47,000 crore a year ago. In fact, when the prices of crude oil were soft, the government increased its prices by increasing taxes heavily. Petroleum companies have not benefited from this.

Now, when the cost of crude oil has doubled in a month, then petroleum companies have to increase their prices continuously to maintain their profit. When the price of crude oil reached above $ 34-35, then the challenge started increasing and the prices of petroleum products had to be increased. But this price of crude oil is half as compared to a year ago, so questions were raised on raising the price. In the last five years, the government's revenue from petroleum has increased more than double.

Read: 'Golden opportunity for Modi govt': Digvijaya Singh protests against rising fuel prices

Protest against fuel price hike

Against continuous fuel price hike, Paschim Vihar RWA president along with local residents protested against the soaring fuel prices on Thursday at Karampura near Moti Nagar by pulling a tied car behind a bullock cart, and shouting slogans against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders. The protesters said they were only highlighting the feelings of the common citizens, who are suffering due to the shocking rise in fuel prices.

Read: Diesel dearer than Petrol, Shiv Sena questions Modi government on fuel price policy

The protest was led by Lokesh Munjal President RWA Pashchim Vihar who also appealed to the Delhi government to bring down the highly inflated prices of fuel. The protesters also argued that even though crude oil prices are at their lowest in the past five years, the prices of diesel and petrol are at their highest. Also, Delhi has the highest price of fuel in the entire NCR said the protesters. The local residents brought a bullock cart to the Karampura main road. They towed a car behind the bullock cart around the Motinagar and Karampura area to highlight the inability to purchase fuel. The protestors called on the AAP government at the state to either rein in the skyrocketing fuel prices or resign from the government.

The protesters said that the best way to control fuel prices was to include fuel in the GST schedule since the varied central and state taxes were very irrational. The government is imposing a production tax on petrol and on diesel, they said, besides which the state government is imposing a heavy tax on the fuel rates.

Read: Tejashwi stages cycle protest over soaring fuel prices; pulls Tractor later to drive point

Read: Rollback hike in fuel prices, Sukhbir Badal urges Centre