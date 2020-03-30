Amid Lockdown, Stranded Workers In Mumbai Can Now Seek Help By Calling BMC's Helpline

In a big development on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced a dedicated helpline for homeless and stranded labourers amid the lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. The latter can get access to food and temporary shelter on calling the toll-free number 1800-22-1292. Once the call is received, the person at the call centre will note down the particulars of the needy person and contact the respective ward.

Thereafter, the local authorities will make suitable arrangements in this regard. The helpline will solely cater to the jurisdiction of the BMC and function from 9 am to 9 pm every day. As per the latest information released by BMC, 47 more people test positive for the novel coronavirus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, propelling the number of infected persons to 220.

Read: Health Ministry Confirms 979 Positive COVID-19 Cases, MHA Orders To Seal State Borders

Uddhav Thackeray assures migrant workers

The Ministry of Home Affairs has repeatedly communicated to the state governments to ease the woe of migrant workers. Addressing the people on March 27, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the migrant workers to stay put wherever they are amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Condemning the incident where people tried to move to another place in a milk tanker, he assured everyone that all the state governments were taking care of migrants stuck in their respective states. Moreover, he announced that Shiv Bhojan centres would remain operational for three hours to cater to the needy.

Read: MHA Instructs States To Provide Food, Shelter To Stranded Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, “I was shocked to learn the ways in which people are seeking to go from one district to another and cross the state border. In one place, people were discovered in a milk tanker. This is shocking and it should not happen. The CMs of some states whether it is Andhra, Telangana have been calling me. Today, the UP CM called me and told me to take care of migrants from his state. This is a crisis. I want to tell everyone that stay put wherever you are. Do not try going anywhere. My government is taking responsibility for the migrant workers in the state. Also, we are getting information about Maharashtra residents stuck in other states. And we are making suitable arrangements.”

Read: MHA Orders States: 14-day Quarantine For Migrant Workers Who Left Homes, Waives Rent

Read: COVID-19: MHA Issues Advisory Directing Relief Measures To Address The Woes Of Migrants