Amid Omicron Concerns, DDMA Issues Fresh Orders For COVID Screening At Delhi Airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order about people arriving at Delhi Airport from outside due to the seriousness of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron. The recommendations issued by the Central government regarding Omicron should be properly obeyed, according to this decree. Simultaneously, the Delhi government issued an order requiring Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and additional district magistrates (ADMs) from various districts to report to the airport.

According to the DDMA order, airlines must notify passengers arriving from "at-risk" nations that they will be tested for COVID-19 once they arrive in Delhi. They will be kept in strict isolation if they test positive for the virus, and their sample will be sent for genome sequencing. Passengers who fall into this category will be confined in a separate isolation unit. In Delhi's Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, a dedicated ward of 40 beds has been created for this purpose.

DDMA issues new orders for COVID checks

If the passenger's test results are negative, they will be quarantined at home for seven days before being retested on the eighth day. They will be instructed to self-monitor for seven days if the report is still negative. The passenger will be responsible for the entire cost of the test. Passengers who are not travelling from a country in the "at-risk" category or from any other country will not be subjected to this restriction. They will, however, be instructed to self-monitor for 14 days. However, for 5% of all such travellers, random testing will be conducted at the airport. The expense of testing such passengers will be covered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Children under the age of five will be excused from the testing. If a child appears to be symptomatic, he will be tested.

This DDMA directive will be in effect from December 1 until additional instructions are issued. South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries in the 'at-risk' category, along with South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Due to the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has mandated that additional district magistrates (ADMs) and SDMs of district magistrates from other districts be stationed at the airport to strictly enforce the DDMA's order. According to this directive, from December 1, 2021, to May 15, 2022, the ADM and SDM of various districts, as well as supporting employees, shall work the day-night shift at the airport.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI / PIXABAY - Representative Image)