Amid Omicron Scare, Mumbai Imposes Section 144 Against Mass Gathering Over The Weekend

The Mumbai police on Friday announced the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within Mumbai Commissionerate limits. The police have now prohibited rallies and protest marches for the next two days against the backdrop of rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. The people have now been directed to avoid any public gathering in the city over the weekend.

Section 144 of CrPC will restrict gatherings or processions with more than five people in the region. The order, issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), will come into force for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he informed on Friday. Apart from the COVID-induced restrictions, the Mumbai Police also plans to tackle the law and order situation in the district.

Section 144 in Mumbai

"It has been issued to prevent danger to human life from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 as well as a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said. Earlier in November, Section 144 was imposed in Amravati after violence broke out in the districts of Nashik, Amravati and Nanded in Maharashtra due to the alleged violence in Tripura. Protest rallies were taken out in which ended with incidents like stone-pelting which damaged several shops and vehicles. According to the police order, violators of the set restrictions will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

Omicron scare in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Friday reported 695 new coronavirus cases. Out of this, seven new cases of the Omicron variant were detected taking the tally of the new infection to 17. A three-and-half-year-old child has also been infected by the new variant of the virus, the state health department said. Three of the new Omicron cases were found in Mumbai. The three patients from Mumbai were all male, with recent travel history of Tanzania, the UK and South Africa-Nairobi.

Meanwhile, the other four new patients were reported from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the Pune district. According to the release, all four of them are contacts of three Nigerian women who tested positive for Omicron earlier. Four out of the seven new patients were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI