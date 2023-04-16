Last Updated:

Amid Showers, Hundreds Turn Up To Protest Road Link Projects In Pune's Vetal Tekdi

Amid calls to quash the construction on Vetal Tekdi hillock in Pune, Saturday saw massive support when the residents staged a protest march in Pune.

Simran Singh
Vetal Tekdi

Image: @parisarpune


Amid calls to quash the construction on Vetal Tekdi hillock in Pune, Saturday saw massive support when the residents staged a protest march despite continuing showers, at Vetal Baba Chowk on Senapati Bapat Road, which concluded at the German bakery Wunderbar Cafe on Law College Road.

Vetal Tekdi, an urban forest and prominent hill that serves as the city’s most important buffer against the effects of climate change, has now become a site of contention as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed three projects to be constructed there.

Subsequently, an apolitical organisation of outraged residents and the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti organised a “Save Vetal Tekdi March” on April 16, urging the PMC and political leaders to halt the projects and designate the area as a Natural Heritage Site and No Development No-Construction Zone.

The Balbharati-Paud Phata road, two tunnels with exits at Panchavati, Sutardara, and Gokhalenagar, and the HCMTR, an elevated ring road, are the three projects that have been proposed by PMC.

Why is the Samiti protesting?

The Samiti contends that these initiatives will not help with traffic problems but instead exacerbate air quality, harm the region's valuable biodiversity, and limit groundwater recharge. According to the Samiti, urban forests like Vetal Tekdi are widely advantageous, including for carbon sequestration, reduction of the "urban heat island" effect, and supply of green space for exercise and mental well-being. Instead of investing money in roads and tunnels, the Samiti has urged the PMC to improve public transportation by improving the frequency and connectivity of PMPML bus routes during peak hours.

First Published:
