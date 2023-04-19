Amid Soaring Mercury, Lucknow's Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo Installs Coolers For Animals

Amid soaring mercury all across India, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, installed air coolers inside the zoo for the animals in a bid to beat the heat. A change in their diet has also been introduced for them to deal with the onset of summer.

#WATCH | Lucknow's Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden installs coolers inside Zoo for the animals to beat the heat, also changes their diet to keep them cool during the season. (18.04)#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/kf49gDPuyv April 18, 2023

Most parts of Lucknow are simmering around 37 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this week, coolers, seasonal fruits, multivitamin doses, and adequate water were arranged for the animals in Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand is sweltering with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. The state's hottest temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius on Friday in the Daltonganj district, while 42 degrees Celsius was scorching in Jamshedpur. Ranchi, the capital city's maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, 2.9 degrees higher than the average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for states in northern and eastern India amid scorching heat and rising temperatures. As per the weather department, heat wave conditions are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next four to five days and will abate thereafter. The Met Department added that there will be rainfall over northwest India during April 18-20.

The meteorological department predicted heavy rains over the western Himalayan region on April 18-19. "Heat wave conditions are likely over West Bengal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 4-5 days; over Punjab and Haryana in the next 2 days and abate thereafter. A fresh spell of rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region from April 16 and over the plains of northwest India from April 18," the IMD said.