Amid Threat, Delhi Prohibits Flying Of Drones, UAVs & Other Objects In NCT Till Feb 15

The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an order, prohibiting the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, etc, in the National Capital Territory (NCT) till February 15. The order will come into the effect from January 20 and will remain in force for the next 27 days unless withdrawn earlier, as per the Delhi police. The order comes amid reports that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India might pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

"I prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, or para jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, and doing so shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said in a statement.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory elaborating on the traffic arrangement and restriction in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day parade rehearsals. Meanwhile, on Monday late night, the Delhi police arrested one person after a brief encounter.

Delhi police tighten security ahead of Republic Day celebrations

The criminal was arrested after an encounter in the outer north area where more than 10 rounds were fired from both sides. According to the Police, the accused was carrying multiple arms and live cartridges. The Delhi Police, who recently upped their security in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, arrested him carrying 13 pistols. According to DCP Outer North Brijendra Yadav, the accused was found carrying a backpack containing 13 sophisticated pistols. The accused also held 38 live cartridges separately.

IED recovered in Ghazipur

In a similar security threat incident, a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, just 12 days ahead of Republic Day on Friday (January 14). According to reports, the weight of IED was nearly 3 kg. Delhi Police informed about the same to NSG at 11 am while the explosive was defused around 1.30 pm on the same day.

