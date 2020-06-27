Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal Inspect Delhi's Massive 10,000 Bed COVID Care Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inspected a newly operational COVID-19 facility – dubbed the world's largest such centre – in the city's Chhatarpur area. The facility, Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, commenced operations on Friday with 2,000 beds and health staff from paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP).

Both leaders were seen having a close look at the health infrastructure at the facility's premises. They also spoke with senior officials supervising the facility.

Amit Shah had earlier accepted the invitation of Kejriwal to visit the spot which was built with extensive Central assistance.

Large COVID Centre

The COVID facility is said to be set up in a 1755 sqft x 703 sqft area equipped with toilet blocks on both sides of the shed and oxygenated beds as well. The facility is said to be built over the 300-acre sprawling campus in Chhattarpur's Bhati mines.

The Delhi government, which was grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 beds amid a spurt of coronavirus cases, had said that the centre will have 10,000 beds when it is fully operational. The facility has a covered area of 12,50,000 square feet, as large as 22 football fields, with preinstalled fans and CCTV cameras. It will have nearly 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

The facility was being used to shelter migrant workers until recently. Its community kitchens are semi-industrial and can feed thousands of people at a time.

The facility will have two segments - COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated, and Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC). The CCC will have 90 per cent beds while DCHC will have 10 per cent, news agency PTI reported.

Around 2,000 ITBP and Central Armed Police Force personnel, including doctors and health staff, will run the COVID centre.

Delhi's COVID outbreak to worsen

It is projected that by the end of July, Delhi will witness 5 lakh cases of Coronavirus and will require over 80,000 beds to successfully tackle the pandemic in the city.

Delhi on Friday recorded 3,460 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 77,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,492. Delhi has already surpassed Mumbai's COVID-19 tally and has become the worst-hit Indian city by the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

