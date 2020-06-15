Home Minister Amit Shah Seeks Rising Above Political Differences To Beat Covid In Delhi

Soon after the all-party meet held by Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital was concluded, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has informed that 500 more railway coaches will be allocated to Delhi government in another 15 days which will bring the capacity of Delhi including state-run hospitals, the centre run hospitals and railways coaches combined to 37,000 beds.

"The Home Minister has appealed to all parties to leave aside political differences and work in unison against the pandemic," the Delhi BJP chief said.

"Also observing the scarcity of paramedical staff during the crisis, the organisations of NCC, NSS and scout guides will also be roped in to increase the capacity of medical staffs to combat the pandemic," Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP chief BJP also said that from Tuesday his party will start the distribution of 10 lakh facemasks and sanitisers. It will also distribute Kaadha (ayurvedic health drink) as an immunity building measure for Delhi citizens.

Home Minister's COVID meet on Sunday

Taking note of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, with other senior officials to discuss on how to strengthen Delhi's response to the pandemic.

Shah announced a slew of measures after the Sunday's meeting which includes conducting a comprehensive health survey in the containment zones of Delhi. Also, the Centre had announced that it will immediately allot 500 railway coaches which will increase Delhi's capacity by 8,000 beds, in addition to Sunday's announcement of 500 coaches, the centre today announced additional 500 railway coaches making it to 1000 railway coaches in all. Also, a comprehensive door-to-door survey in containment zones would be conducted the result of which will arrive in one weeks time.

Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capital, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327, authorities said. This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi.

