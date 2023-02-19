Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Shivshristi' Theme Park Based On Shivaji Maharaj's Life In Pune

Quick links:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of 'Shivshristi', a historical theme park based on the life of Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Sunday at Ambegaon in Pune.
Union Minister paid homage to Shivaji on his birth anniversary, during the inauguration of Shivshristi theme park on Sunday.
Shah was being explained Shivaji Maharaj's Guerrilla war strategies, military tactics, and how he used geographical conditions to beat enemies, on a replica resembling the war zone.
Events such as the journey to Shivaji's period forts, the coronation of Shivaji, and his escape from the Mughal clutches were also shown with the help of 3D-4D and holography techniques.
Union Minister inspected the theme park along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others post-inauguration.
Addressing the event, HM Amit Shah said that the next generations will be able to imbibe Shivaji Maharaj's great character from this wonderful confluence of science and history.