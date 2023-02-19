Last Updated:

Amit Shah Inaugurates 'Shivshristi' Theme Park Based On Shivaji Maharaj's Life In Pune

The inauguration of the first phase of ShivShristi was done to mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

Written By
Abhishek Tiwari
Theme park on Shivaji Maharaj's life inaugurated
1/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of 'Shivshristi', a historical theme park based on the life of Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on Sunday at Ambegaon in Pune.

Amit Shah paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj
2/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Union Minister paid homage to Shivaji on his birth anniversary, during the inauguration of Shivshristi theme park on Sunday.

Amit Shah inspected the theme park
3/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Shah was being explained Shivaji Maharaj's Guerrilla war strategies, military tactics, and how he used geographical conditions to beat enemies, on a replica resembling the war zone.

Journey of Shivaji Maharaj shown in 3D-4D
4/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Events such as the journey to Shivaji's period forts, the coronation of Shivaji, and his escape from the Mughal clutches were also shown with the help of 3D-4D and holography techniques.

Theme park inspection
5/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Union Minister inspected the theme park along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others post-inauguration.

Amit Shah addressed the gathering
6/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Addressing the event, HM Amit Shah said that the next generations will be able to imbibe Shivaji Maharaj's great character from this wonderful confluence of science and history.

Maharashtra Government at the event
7/7
(Image: twitter/ @AmitShah)

Amit Shah was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and other prominent leaders.

