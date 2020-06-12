Amritsar Hospital Staff Carries Waste On Wheelchairs And Stretchers Used For Patients

Sanitation workers of Amritsar's Gurunanak Dev hospital were seen carrying dustbins containing biomedical waste on stretchers and wheelchairs, which are also used for patients. Patients' relatives have raised the issue with the hospital management.

READ: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Stricter Lockdown On Weekends, Public Holidays

'Violation of norms'

Raj Joshi, a relative of a patient admitted at the hospital told ANI, "You can imagine the state of affairs inside the hospital going by what is being done with the waste. This is nothing more than playing with the lives of patients and their families. The government should provide them with trolleys for disposing of the waste."

Meanwhile, Dr. Jugal Kishore, Civil Surgeon told ANI that it was a clear case of violation of rules. "You cannot take the waste out on stretchers, it can be used for transporting medicines. It is a violation of the rules regarding bio-medical waste. I had no idea that this was happening. Although wastage has no connection with the spread of COVID-19, still it is wrong," he said.

READ: Punjab: SAD Seeks Financial Relief For Drivers

Cases rising in Punjab

Five people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 82 tested positive for the infection pushing the COVID-19 tally to 2,887 in the state, officials said on Thursday. Four coronavirus patients died in Amritsar while one passed away in Sangrur, officials said.

However, the medical bulletin mentioned the death of three patients and thus the death toll stands at 59. Nineteen cases were reported in Pathankot, 18 in Ludhiana, 14 in Amritsar, 10 in Sangrur, six in Patiala, four each in Mohali and Jalandhar, two each in SBS Nagar and Moga and one each in Bathinda, Muktsar and Gurdaspur, the medical bulletin said.

Amritsar continues to lead the COVID-19 tally in the state with 529 coronavirus cases, followed by 316 in Jalandhar, 295 in Ludhiana, 166 in Gurdaspur, and 160 in Tarn Taran among others.

READ: Punjab Seeks Additional Allocation Of Wheat, Pulses For Migrant Labourers

READ: Punjab Allows Distribution Of Prasad At Religious Places Despite Centre Prohibiting It

(Image credit: ANI)