In a mission to protect women from eve-teasing, Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday, September 14, launched an all-women 'Shakti Team' to represent women empowerment. Police informed that the members of the team will be deployed at various locations in Amritsar where a significant number of eve-teasing incidents against women are reported.

The Commissioner of Police, Vikramjeet Duggal told ANI, "Members of the 'Shakti team' will be placed as decoys in plain clothes at places from where a significant number of incidents of eve-teasing is reported."

He added, "We've identified 20 places where members of the 'Shakti Team' will be deployed, the number will be increased in the future. They will be equipped with spy cameras & recorders so that the video of the incident can be present in the court as evidence".

This mission is aimed at secretly observing the incidents of eve-teasing against women at public places, especially in crowded areas, near schools and colleges, and in buses. According to the police, this project may reduce the eve-teasing cases reported in Amritsar.

SHE team

Earlier in 2014, the 'SHE team' was launched by the Hyderabad police to curb the eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places. Over 100 teams were formed keeping in view of the Telangana Government's vision for a Safe and Secure Environment for Women.

SHE team in the state was the first of its kind in the country, focused to make the police more approachable for women and addressing violence against women.

Punjab Police to recruit uniformed specialists

The Punjab Police is gearing up to launch a first-of-its-kind move to recruit 2600 uniformed specialists. According to information shared by the Punjab Police, this recruitment drive will fill as many as 2600 specialist seats, and the recruitment procedure will start in October this year. All the information related to recruitment will be available on the official website of the Punjab Police.

Currently, the Punjab Police Department is conducting an examination for the selection of various posts, such as constables, sub-inspectors, and others. The news of the recruitment was first shared by DGP, Punjab Police, Dinkar Gupta, "In a truly transformative move, Punjab Police is all set to become the 1st State Police in the country to recruit over 2600 specialists in the Punjab Police,". Gupta further said, "PunjabiPoliceInd expresses its gratitude to Captain Amarinder Singh for his visionary leadership & support!"

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)