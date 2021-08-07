Anand Mahindra Shares Nostalgic 1903 Ad Of Mumbai's Taj Offering Room At Rs 6

The Indian billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra shared a nostalgic memory of the good old days about Mumbai’s five-star Taj Mahal Palace hotel. In his official Twitter handle, the most recent post will transport the readers back in time by vintage advertising for the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

The Taj Hotel is the most luxurious and opulent hotel in India and spending a night in it will cost anyone a handsome amount of rupees. Yet, according to an advertisement released in 1903, one used to spend the night for just Rs 6.

The Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group shared this advertisement by saying that strategies are required to combat inflation. With utter amusement, he said time machines are required to go back in time. He could not believe himself about the fact that Taj in Mumbai costs $6 per night.

So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days… pic.twitter.com/7WYHqKodGx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2021

The tweet went instantly viral receiving over 7 thousand likes and is still counting since it was shared a day ago. It has also collected a large number of comments.

The image he shared is of an old Newspaper portion. The advertisement shows the new taj hotel by the side of the sea with several boats standing still. Further, it is written that the Taj Hotel offers a pleasant stay at the hotel with all the newest conveniences. The poster also included the Taj Hotel's reopening date, 1st December 1903, which is owned by The Indian Hotel Co. Ltd.

Anand Mahindra has more than 8.4 million Twitter users. He is a very convivial person and clearly knows how to entertain his audience. On Twitter, the billionaire frequently shares posts that are amusing or inspirational.

Another Amusing tweet

Previously, a few days back, Anand Mahindra tweeted an image of old advertising for a Fiat 1100 with a price tag of Rs. 9,750 by captioning it as:' Ah the good old days'. In the 1950s, the vehicle was seen on Indian roads. Even the price of Rs.9,750. Back then the Fiat 1100 was popular, was no laughing matter when inflation was factored in.

Ah the good old days… pic.twitter.com/SNH3Cwirki — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

In the recent win of the gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin throw in the current Tokyo Olympic 2020, Anand Mahindra said that he will present Neeraj with an XUV 700 in recognition of his outstanding performance.

