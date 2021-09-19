Anant Chaturdashi 2021: BMC Issues Guidelines For Ganesh Visarjan; Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, September 18, issued guidelines for the immersion of Ganesh idol, ahead of Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan on September 19. The Mumbai Police stated that they are well prepared for the event as they have deployed 25,000 of its workers to not allow more than one idol immersions at a time.

Anant Chaturdashi 2021 guidelines

For the tenth-day immersion rituals of the ongoing Ganesh festival, the Mumbai Police have urged the children and senior citizens to not participate in the immersion event amid COVID risks. According to the guidelines, no one is allowed to immerse the idol on their own as the civic body will collect idols from the people even at natural ‘visarjan’ sites.

The guidelines issued by the BMC have stated that this year considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the procession will not be allowed and only 10 fully vaccinated individuals can carry idols to the immersion spots.

The civic body has asked the devotees not to perform puja/aarti at the immersion locations. And, the citizens must ensure social distancing and choose the nearest artificial pond or mobile immersion site for ‘visarjan’.

Ganesh Visarjan preparation in Mumbai

BMC stated that, “Around 715 lifeguards have been appointed at various natural and artificial immersion sites. We have also arranged for 338 nirmalay kalash to dispose of flowers, followed by 182 mobile nirmalay kalash. Around 185 mobile control rooms… 144 first aid centres (and) 39 ambulances also have been arranged".

The statement further read, “The BMC has arranged for 145 reception rooms, 84 temporary mobile toilets, 3,707 floodlights, 116 searchlights, 48 observation towers, 36 motorboats, 30 German rafts at natural immersion sites have also been provided.”

Along with COVID-19 preventive measures, other arrangements are also made including lighting, cranes, swimmers, ambulance, fire service, and more.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

As of September 19, Maharashtra has reported 3,391 fresh COVID cases with 3,841 recoveries and 80 deaths in a single day. To date, the state has reported a total of 65,18,502 cases with 63,28,561 recoveries and 1,38,469 deaths.

Briefing on the possible increase in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani has said, "We expect a rise in cases as people who left the city for Ganesh festivities return home. We have to be on the alert till at least October 5 to understand the impact of the crowding and intermingling during the Ganpati festivities".

(Image credit: AP/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)