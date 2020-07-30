Andhra: Anantapur Collector Promulgates Sports, Music & Counselling At COVID Care Centres

The impact of the outbreak of COVID-19, the consequential lockdown and the stigma surrounding the same have had a tormenting effect on the morale of people across the world. The discussion concerning the need to concentrate on mental health and its profound impact has only grown in the past few weeks. IAS officer Gandham Chandrudu, who is presently posted as the district collector of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, has come up with a full-fledged solution to deal with this fast-growing concern.

Badminton and volleyball being played in COVID Care Centres

'Sports, Music and Motivation' are the three trump cards being used by the district administration. Every day, sports equipment for playing volleyball, badminton and carrom boards are provided to asymptomatic patients lodged at 18 state-run COVID Care Centres in the district. Multiple studies in the past have revealed that music can be extremely healing and is an excellent anti-depressant.

A typical day in a centre starts with the Suprabhatam being played on the speaker set up by the authorities. Choice of the song rests with the occupants. Therefore, equipment related to the same is also being provided to all the ‘COVID positive persons’. Besides sports and music, the district authorities are also ensuring that social counsellors visit the COVID Care Centres twice every day, in the morning and evening in order to professionally counsel those who could be prone to depression apart from monitoring the overall mental health condition.

Collector Chandrudu put out a tweet on Friday stating that all the people who are either under home quarantine or lodged at COVID Care centres will now be referred to as ‘COVID Positive Persons’ instead of ‘patients’. While linguistically this may not be a big deal, the district administration hopes it will have a good impact on the psyche of people who are being tormented by the stigma surrounding Covid-19. There are multiple studies done by various international organisations which clearly state that the word ‘patient’, when used, can have a detrimental impact, psychologically on people.

Collector responding actively on social media

Apart from boosting the morale of those he is responsible for, this IAS officer has also been at the forefront of the war against COVID-19. On July 28, the Anantapur district created a record by carrying out a total of 9,853 tests within 24 hours, the most by any district. From visiting hospitals from time to time to ensure that essentials are delivered and active on social media platforms frequently addressing grievances, Chandrudu has done most things right during this pandemic.

To highlight one such example, a video of a COVID positive patient not being allocated a bed surfaced on social media on July 22. Within hours of that tweet, the collector ensured the transfer of the citizen to a nearby COVID Care Centre despite the patient not exhibiting severe symptoms. This was done only because social distancing wasn’t an option considering the size of the house the family he was residing in.

