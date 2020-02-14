Andhra Pradesh: 73-year-old Beggar Donates Rs 8 Lakh To Temple In Vijayawada

A 73-year-old man has donated Rs 8 lakh rupees to the Saibaba temple in Andhra Pradesh in the last seven years, that he collected from seeking alms at the etrance of temples in Vijayawada.

Yadi Reddy made a living as a rickshaw-puller for nearly four decades, until his knees gave way and he was forced to beg.

"I was a rickshaw-puller for 40 years. At first, I gave Rs 1 lakh to the authorities of Saibaba temple. When my health started deteriorating, I did not feel the need for money. So, I decided to contribute more to the temple," Reddy told ANI.

"Increased income"

The Andhra resident said after he started giving donations at the temple, his income increased.

"People started recognizing me after I donated money to the temple. To my surprise, my income also increased gradually. To this date, I have given Rs 8 lakh. I swore to God that I will give all my earnings to the Almighty," Reddy added.

The temple authorities appreciated Reddy's kindness and said his contribution has greatly helped in the development of the temple.

"We have been able to build a Goshala with the help of Yadi Reddy. He has donated Rs 8 lakh to the temple. We appreciate his efforts and gesture. We never seek any kind of donation but people from around the city donate of their own accord," a temple authority said.

Mahavir Temple donates Rs 10 Cr for Ram temple in Ayodhya

In a significant development, the Mahavir temple in Patna announced a donation Rs 10 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Ram Temple Trust in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 5, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

Kishor Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, stated that the amount will be donated in installments and further said that 30 coins minted in 1818 were found in the donation box of the temple.

"I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total Rs 10 crore for it in installments," said Kishor Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, while speaking to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

