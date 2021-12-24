Andhra Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram Attempts To Play Kabaddi, Slips To The Ground

In a rare sight, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram showcased his kabaddi skills in Srikakulam and the same was captured by a spectator in a video that is doing rounds on the internet. In addition, the video captured Sitaram's fall after he readily showed some moves on the ground. The incident came to the fore during CM CUP cricket tournament at Junior College, inaugurated by Sitaram, in Amadalavalasa.

In an endeavour to cheer fellow sportsmen and players present at the event, Sitaram, donning a white starched kurta, started to say 'Kabaddi'for nearly 20 seconds before he lost the balance and fell facing his chest and face. However, security personnel and bystanders immediately lifted him up and no injury was reported to Sitaram or any party in the incident.

Later, it was informed that Sitaram boosted the players' enthusiasm again and joined them to play cricket and kabaddi. Upon being asked about his experience, he said, "These things are common while playing sports."

A local journalist shared the visuals on Twitter, "Tammineni Sitaram accidentally fell down while playing the Kabaddi during the inauguration of the CM CUP tournament at Amudalavalasa, Srikakulam Alerted security staff lifted him and no injuries were reported in the incident."

— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to locate humour in the incident while others commended the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker for his readiness. On the other hand, few labelled him as 'Speaker Thammineni who slipped and fell while playing kabaddi'.



