Andhra Man Kills Daughter, Chops Her Body In Two Parts Over Extramarital Affair

In a horrifying case of honour killing, a man killed his daughter on February 10 and disposed of her body in the Giddalur forest area of Andhra Pradesh. But the incident, which took place in Alamur village in Panyam mandal of Nandal district, came to light only on Saturday, February 25. As per sources, a man identified as Devender Reddy killed his 21-year-old daughter Prasanna after he came to know that she was having an affair with a man belonging to a different caste.

Two years back, Prasanna's father got her married to a software engineer, who was from Jillala village in Gospadu mandal of Nandyal district. After the marriage, the couple started living in Hyderabad, the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Prasanna refused to go back to her husband

Reportedly, two months ago, Prasanna came to Alamur to stay with her father and sister. After some time, Devender started asking her to go back, for which she seemed disinterested. He then started suspecting her activities and later got to know about her extramarital affair, due to which she did not wish to go back to her husband's place.

Devender also tried to settle the ongoing issues between Prasanna and her husband, but the victim refused to go back to her husband's house and after a heated argument between the two, Prasanna's father who got furious throttled her to death. He then with the help of his friends threw his daughter's body in the Giddalur forest area. Before disposing it of, he chopped the body into two pieces and left the body parts there.

Victim's grandfather lodged complaint

The incident came to fore after the victim's grandfather found that her phone was switched off. He then went to Devender's house and asked about Prasanna. After the accused's unsatisfactory responses, he lodged a police complaint against Devender in Panyam police station.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The team of police officials recovered the dead body and sent it to a local government hospital for post-mortem. Also, the special teams have taken Devender and his friends under custody.