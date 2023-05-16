Andhra Pradesh Governor Commemorates 48th Anniversary Of Sikkim Formation

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday commemorated the 48th anniversary of the formation of Sikkim state as part of ‘Ek Bharat Sresth Bharat’ programme.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor said Sikkim is a state renowned for its biodiversity, alpine and subtropical climates.

“The state is surrounded by the Himalayas and is the cleanest state of India, least populous and second smallest of all the states,” said Nazeer in a release from the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

He noted that India’s highest mountain and the world’s third tallest peak Kanchenjunga is located in the northeastern state, which also houses several beautiful lakes such as the Gurudongmar and Chho Lamo, the source of Teesta river, considered sacred to many.

Further, the Governor observed that ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, enhancing interaction, mutual understanding through the concept of One Nation – One People.

The commemoration also featured traditional Sikkim dance performance.