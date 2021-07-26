Andhra Pradesh: Magnitude 4 Earthquake Hits Hyderabad, No Damages Or Casualties Reported

On Monday, July 26, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale was reported near Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh at 5 am. So far, no damages or casualties have been reported due to the earthquake.

The NCS provided the details of the earthquake over Twitter and stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India".

Earthquake in other states

On July 21, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale had hit Rajasthan's Bikaner. It was further informed that the earthquake tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kilometres.

On the same day, two more earthquakes occurred in Meghalaya and Ladakh. An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of July 21. The National Centre for Seismology further informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 4:57 am.

On July 16, an earthquake of 3.4 magnitudes hit several districts of Assam. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said. The earthquake took place at 8.39 am and the epicentre was at Nagaon in central Assam, the National Center for Seismology had said. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said. According to the bulletin, the place of occurrence was 40 km west of Tezpur on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river. Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the state. Northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone and earthquakes frequently hit the region. A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken the region on April 28.

On July 5, a low-intensity earthquake was reported in the national capital. According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitudes hit north of Jhajjar, Haryana at 10:36 pm. There was no immediate word on any injuries or property damage.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)