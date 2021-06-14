Andhra Pradesh: Relatives Of Deceased COVID-19 Patient Hold Protest At Padmavati Hospital

Relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient mounted a protest at Padmavati Hospital, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning, June 13, alleging that medical malpractice was to blame for their loved one's death. Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, the state's health minister, inquired about the situation and directed hospital officials to check into it. A COVID-19 infected person Vinod passed away in the early hours of Sunday at Padmavati hospital. , A black fungus patient, Jayamma, also died this morning.

Dr Srihari, the Chittoor District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), and Dr Ram, the Padmavati Hospital Superintendent, spoke with Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. The family members told the minister about the situation.

Relatives of deceased COVID-19 patient hold protest

Vinod was from Tanikeri village in Chittoor's Vayalpadu Mandal. He was admitted on May 29th with a severe lung condition. He was put on a ventilator. His oxygen levels had dropped to 36 percent. Despite the medics' best efforts, he was unable to survive, according to the health minister. However, Jayamma, who was suffering from black fungus, was admitted to the hospital on May 25, according to them. Her condition continued to deteriorate despite regular treatment, and she died this morning.

Minister Alla Nani has directed Tirupati Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Kanaka Narasa Reddy to work closely with the deceased's family. Senior doctors are offering better treatment to patients at Padmavati hospital, according to the DMHO and Hospital Superintendent.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh surpassed 17 lakh, with 12,492 patients healed in less than 24 hours, despite the state reported 6,770 new cases of the virus. According to the most recent bulletin, 58 persons died from Coronavirus throughout the state in the 24 hours leading up to 9 a.m. on Sunday. The overall number of positives is now 18,09,844, the number of recoveries is 17,12,267, and the number of deaths is 11,940. According to the bulletin, the number of active cases has decreased to 85,637.

In a single day, the East Godavari district reported 1,199 new cases, Chittoor 968, West Godavari 765, and Prakasam 530. The other nine districts each added less than 500 people. In a single day, Chittoor reported 12 new COVID-19 fatalities, East and West Godavari each reported seven, Srikakulam six, Anantapuramu and Visakhapatnam four, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram three, and Guntur, Kurnool, and SPS Nellore two each. On Sunday, Anantapuramu joined five other districts in the state, bringing the total COVID-19 toll to almost 1,000.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI