Andhra Pradesh: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Rival Factions Of YSRCP

A scuffle broke out between two rival groups of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Payalakuntla village of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district

Prachi Mankani

Amid the nationwide lockdown, a scuffle broke out between two rival groups of YSRCP in Payalakuntla village of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on Wednesday. The incident took place during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the village secretariat.

The factions were later dispersed after Police intervention. Two people were injured during the clash. The video also showed people not following social distancing norms and wearing face masks amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Reportedly, the clash broke out after one of the group alleged that the were intentionally not called for the event. When the two groups confronted, they attacked each other. Reports suggest that Badvel YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah was also present at the spot

