Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam Police Destroys 14-acre Cannabis Farms In Chintapalle Zone

The Vishakhapatnam District Police on Saturday, November 6, destroyed cannabis plantations in about 14 acres of land spread across five villages in Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalle Zone. These five villages include Genjigedda, Pennakottur, Vamagedda, Bylakinchangi and Bourti, where Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tushar Dudi was also present during the drive.

The ASP also said that it had earlier organized awareness programs for the villagers and informed them about the ill effects of the cannabis crop.

YSRCP's allegations against TDP over drug case

Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, a YSRCP MLA, chastised Telugu Desam Party officials for levelling baseless claims against the YSRCP and the state administration in the Gujarat narcotics seizure case last month. According to a YSRCP MLA addressing to the media, the TDP has been accusing the state government of complicity in Gujarat narcotics cases simply because an address in Vijayawada was exposed.

According to Srinivasa Reddy of the TDP, the enormous stash of drugs discovered at Gujarat's Mundra port has a relation to Andhra Pradesh because there is a Vijayawada address provided. The Telugu Desam Party is nothing more than a rumour mill, he said.

TDP alleges YSRCP leaders' role in drugs originating from Andhra Pradesh

Continuing the blame game, K Pattabhi Ram, the national spokesperson for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claimed last month that YSRCP leaders were involved in drug trafficking in Andhra Pradesh. He was referring to a marijuana seizure on the Andhra-Telangana border last month. He claimed that the TDP had pressed the Jaganmohan Reddy government to open a probe into Ganja smuggling, but the case against the YSRCP leader had been shelved.

"After a consignment of heroin was caught at Gujarat's Mundra port which was supposed to be delivered in the state of Andhra Pradesh, we are seeing that wherever in the country narcotic drugs are caught, they originated from Andhra Pradesh," he had noted.

According to Pattabhi Ram, a major consignment of Ganja supplies was caught in the Andhra-Telangana border being transported by YCP Leader Uday Bhanu's son, and the YCP MLA's son's identity was deleted due to Jaganmohan Reddy's close relationship with the Telangana CM.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI /PTI