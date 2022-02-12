Anganwadi workers stage protest in Delhi demanding pay hike

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A group of anganwadi workers on Friday staged a protest to press their demands, including recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium, in north Delhi's Civil Lines area.

The protest caused traffic snarls in the area.

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the protest, but is yet to make any arrest.

The protesting anganwadi workers' demands included recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium.

"We have been sitting in an indefinite strike from January 31. On the 12th day of our strike, thousands of anganwadi workers held a rally near the protest site,” a union of the anganwadi workers said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “The protest was illegal, therefore legal action has been initiated.... No one has been arrested or detained as of now.” Due to the protest, one carriageway was closed for traffic movement, resulting in traffic jam in the area. Traffic was also diverted during the protest.

Police also said that adequate security arrangements were made and no untoward incident took place.

Currently, anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi are given a monthly honorarium of Rs 9,678 and Rs 4,839, respectively.

The protesters demanded that the honorarium be increased to Rs 25,000 for anganwadi workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers. PTI NIT SMN SMN

