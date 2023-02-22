Another Child Falls Prey To Street Dogs In Hyderabad, Family Rescues Him In Time

A a four-year-old child was severely wounded by a pack of street dogs on Wednesday, February 22, in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It was the second such incident in as many days after another four-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in the same city.

The incident occurred when the victim child named Rishi was playing outside his residence. A few stray dogs suddenly attacked him and wounded him badly.

Stray dogs attack major concern

Hearing the cries of the hapless child, his family members came outside and rescued him from the dogs. The profusely bleeding child was taken to a nearby hospital. As per family members, the child is fine following the treatment by the doctors.

According to the family members, Rishi was playing outside their residence when suddenly three to four stray dogs attacked him, injuring him severely.

"Four to five dogs chased three children on the streets, before attacking my son outside the house. He has received deep scratches and injuries which led to bleeding. We immediately rescued him and took him inside," said his mother.

She even mentioned, "We complained to the municipal officials. They came and took the stray dogs away, but later on released them. Some families keep feeding them on and off, and sometimes in the night, they feed these dogs near our house, despite us telling them not to do so. These dogs keep creating a menace for the children on the streets."

The latest incident has come up only a day after a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs at a housing complex in Hyderabad. A video related to the incident had also surfaced, where a pack of dogs were seen attacking the child on a street, resulting in his death.