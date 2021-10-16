Another cop held for involvement in killing of Kanpur businessman

Lucknow, Oct 16 (PTI) A policeman, wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta, was held in Gorakhpur Saturday, a senior official said.

Sub-inspector Vijay Yadav was arrested in Gorakhpur, when he was trying to flee to a safe place at an appropriate time.

"Acting on a tip off, police on Saturday at around 12.40 pm, accused person Vijay Yadav (32), a resident of Jaunpur, was arrested from near the Railway Museum in Gorakhpur. He is the sixth accused person in the case, and with his arrest, all the six accused persons named in the case have been arrested," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

Vijay Yadav had come to Gorakhpur, as the police were conducting raids at his native place, and he was trying to flee to a safe place at an appropriate time, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Head Constable Kamlesh Kumar Yadav was arrested on a tip off when he was going to surrender in the court.

On Tuesday, the police arrested sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar while on Sunday inspector J N Singh and sub-inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were taken into arrest.

Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month (September 28), leading to his death.

Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Gupta's killing and the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh later. PTI NAV MGA MGA

