Just days after the horrific incident of gangrape and assault shook the city of Mumbai, with the victim tragically succumbing to her injuries after a 33-hour battle for her life, a heinous crime against a minor girl was reported in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar town on Sunday.

According to the Kalyan Police, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the railway premises in Thane. The incident took place on Friday night, but the 35-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday.

The victim was on a skywalk at the Ulhasnagar railway station with her friends while returning home from Shirdi, when the accused took her to an isolated room at the railway quarters nearby and raped her, an official from Kalyan railway police station said.

The victim and her relatives first went to the Ulhasnagar police station and were directed to approach the railway police under whose jurisdiction the offence took place. Her family members then lodged a complaint at the Kalyan railway police station.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the victim also received injuries on her head, possibly while resisting the move of the accused. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Saki Naka rape case

On Friday, a 34-year-old woman was also raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in the Sakinaka area of neighbouring Mumbai. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday. The Mumbai Police has arrested the accused - Mohan Chauhan and booked him under 307, 376, 323 and 504 sections of the IPC.

The Mumbai Police has formed a special investigation headed by ACP Jyotsna Rasam to investigate the case. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also asked the police to file the charge sheet in the Sakinaka rape case within a month.

A day after the Mumbai rape victim succumbed, the National Commission for Women (NCW) team arrived in the city on Sunday to meet the victim's family. They are also set to meet Maharashtra's Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey. Speaking to the media, NCW member Chandramukhi Devi condemned the incident and said that the team will visit the Sakinaka Police Station to meet the police officials.

(With inputs from agencies)