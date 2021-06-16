Antilia Bomb Scare Case: NIA Seeks Custody Of Former Cop Sunil Mane; Files Remand Plea

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought custody of dismissed police officer Sunil Mane in the case of an explosive-laden SUV, which was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Sunil Mane, a former police inspector who was arrested by the central agency in April, is currently in judicial custody in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: NIA files remand plea for Sunil Mane

The NIA in its remand plea said that it wanted to confront him with Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, two men arrested in the case last week. The court will hear the plea on Thursday. Assistant inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Vaze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case and has been arrested. A total of four policemen have been arrested in the case so far.

Earlier on June 15, NIA arrested two more people in connection to the Antilia bomb scare. The accused people named- Santosh Shelar and Anand Yadav were produced before the Court earlier today which remanded them to NIA Custody till June 21. So far, their role in the case is not made clear by the NIA however the investigative agency sources have stated that the two are not connected to the Mumbai Police.

This comes after the Mumbai Police last month seized an alarming cache of nearly 12,000 gelatin sticks from the city's Karivali area in Bhiwandi. Similar gelatin sticks were found in the Scorpio near businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Antilia. The Police arrested one person, identified as Gurunath Mhatre, in connection with the matter.

Antilia bomb scare case

On February 25, a green Scorpio car laden with gelatin sticks was found by the Mumbai Police outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence- Antilia along with a threatening letter. Primary investigation from the CCTV had revealed that the car was parked near the residence a night prior by a man who was seemingly wearing a PPE suit. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at Kalwa creek.

While initial reports suggested that he committed suicide, his wife persisted that he was murdered and mentioned that then Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze who was assigned the case, was using Hiren’s car since November. On May 11, prime accused former Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze was dismissed from service after it was confirmed that it was Vaze who was spotted in the February 25 CCTV in a loose white kurta, which seemed like a PPE suit. Shortly after his aide and suspended API Riyaz Kazi was probed and later, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Inspector Sunil Mane's name also emerged in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Following NIA's investigation, Vaze has been named as the prime accused in the Antilia case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. This series of developments have caused the downfall of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh who are both now being investigated in related cases pertaining to 'extortion.'

(Image: PTI)